US President Trump signs appropriations bill, including EastMed Act

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed an appropriations bill that includes the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act of 2019, which foresees increased energy and defense cooperation between the United States, Greece, Cyprus and Israel.

According to reports, Trump objected to several articles of the bill, including parts of the EastMed Act and particularly with regards to Congress’ authority over issues of military assistance and participation in international forums.

The EastMed Act foresees and end to the prohibition on arms sales to the Republic of Cyprus; the establishment of a United States-Eastern Mediterranean Energy Center to facilitate energy cooperation among the US, Israel, Greece and Cyprus; Foreign Military Financing (FMF) assistance for Greece; increased International Military Education and Training (IMET) assistance for Greece, while also including Cyprus in the program for the first time; and requiring the US administration to submit to Congress a strategy on enhanced security and energy cooperation with countries in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as reports on malign activities by Russia and other countries in the region.

The Cyprus News Agency quoted sources in the US as saying that Trump’s objections to parts of the act were more about matters of jurisdiction than the actual content.