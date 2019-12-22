Greek society carries historical traumas that have prevented it, notwithstanding the restoration of democracy in 1974, from striking a balance on issues of law and order. Yet it finally seems ready to do so. In this pursuit, it will be stopped neither by the leftist opposition – which appears nostalgic of its more militant past – nor by the extremist circles who dream of a repeat of the 2008 riots.

The Hellenic Police went through a period when it could not perform its duties. It now needs the method and discipline that will safeguard it against that part of society that remains skeptical.

The objective is simple: Setting up a professional, European-style police force that will put an end to political hooliganism and lawlessness. It’s time we take a mature stance on this also.