A volunteer doctor speaks with an elderly woman in her home on the Ionian island of Kastos in a photograph released on Saturday. Nongovernmental organization Axion held a tour earlier this month of small Ionian islands like Kastos, Meganisi and Kalamos, where residents have little if any access to healthcare, with a team of doctors and other volunteers who conducted basic medical tests, wrote prescriptions and dispensed advice. [Petros Sofikitis/ANA-MPA]