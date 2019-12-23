Traditional music and dances at Athens airport

The Fly Me to the Moon cultural events team will be regaling travelers at Athens International Airport with traditional music and dances from Alexandroupoli, the northern Greek city that is being honored at this year’s holiday series.

Performers from local cultural associations will be reviving Christmas customs that date back hundreds of years, while there will also be samples of traditional dishes from that area and other treats.

The events take place on Monday and Tuesday at Exit 3 of the departure level.