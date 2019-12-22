Draft legislation to be discussed during a cabinet meeting Monday is expected to put forward a series of measures to ensure that strikes on public transport and street protests do not create inordinate upheaval for city-dwellers.

Coming in the wake of a wildcat strike on the Athens metro last week that left thousands of commuters stranded and motorists caught up in traffic jams, the proposed reforms include the appointment of a government official to coordinate with groups planning strikes and protests and the possibility of a judicial intervention to break up disruptive protests, Kathimerini understands.

The bill also foresees a provision stipulating that organizers of any protest inform authorities 48 hours in advance of the event.