FM Dendias visiting Libya

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is visiting Libya, where he is expected to meet with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, leader of the Libyan National Army fighting the UN-recognized Libyan government, Arab media report.

Dendias left earlier Sunday from the Elefsina military airport, headed to Benghazi.

In divided Libya, Benghazi is the seat of the Libyan House of Representatives, to which Hafter is loyal. The Tripoli-based government has signed a “maritime borders” deal with Turkey to which every other country in the eastern Mediterranean objects.

Dendias has already visited Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates the previous days.

Turkey has promised military aid to the Tripoli government, while there are reports that Russian mercenaries are fighting alongside Halifa’s army. The US State Department yesterday expressed its concern over the escalation of battles in Libya and the increased Russian presence, adding that the US still recognizes the Tripoli-based “government of National Accord” headed by Fayez al-Sarraj.

Greece has expelled the Libyan Ambassador to Athens in the wake of the al-Sarraj government’s deal with Turkey.

[Kathimerini/SKAI TV]