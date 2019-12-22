Thousands of workers will have the right in 2020 to retire as early as the age of 55 year, that is 12 years before the general age of retirement.

The people who are entitled to step down early are workers who remained in the system during the changes to the retirement age voted in the summer of 2015 during the ratification of the third bailout agreement, while granting them the option of retiring within the transition period that expires in 2022.

The increase to the retirement age applies to everyone, but may range from three months to 21 months, depending on the case, lawyer Aspasia Papathanasopoulou told Kathimerini.