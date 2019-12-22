Just a week after shocking Panathinaikos, high-flying Peristeri suffered an upset itself, as it went down at struggling Kolossos on Rhodes, in what has been a quite unpredictable Basket League so far this season: After 12 rounds of games, it has Thessaloniki archrivals PAOK and Aris tied at the bottom of the table along with new boys Larissa.

Peristeri was always second-best on Rhodes on Saturday and Kolossos punished its visitor with its first 100-plus score (in 40 minutes) in 11 years to win 101-84 and rise to eighth.

The loss of Peristeri meant that Promitheas had a chance two hours later to go alone in second, if it beat PAOK in Thessaloniki. The Patras team trailed 46-32 at half-time, but its comeback forced overtime, and it won by four (90-86).

Promitheas is two points behind leader Panathinaikos that on Sunday had no problems against visiting Rethymno. The Greens put an end to a two-game losing streak (at Peristeri and Maccabi Tel Aviv) to win 96-74, with Giorgos Papagiannis scoring a career-high 18 points.

AEK is joint third with Peristeri, thanks to its 86-76 road win over Larissa on Sunday.

Lefteris Bochoridis was once again instrumental to Aris’ precious 81-70 home win over Lavrio on Saturday, scoring 20 points and collecting eight rebounds.

Ifaistos and Ionikos are sharing the fifth spot. Ifaistos recovered from a poor start to beat Iraklis 79-65 on Limnos, and Ionikos Nikeas, led by Loukas Mavrokefalidis, thrashed Panionios 108-74.