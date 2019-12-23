Turkish consulate employee's car torched in Thessaloniki

A vehicle believed to belong to a Turkish consulate employee was torched in Thessaloniki early Monday morning, local media reported.

The car was parked on Ioannis Varvakis Street, in the district of Ano Poli, when unknown individuals placed incendiary material on the back wheels of the car, according to the reports.

Firefighters arrived promptly on the scene and managed to put out the flames that destroyed the back of the vehicle.

The security division of the local police is investigating the incident.

