Cabinet meeting to discuss legislation work

Greece’s cabinet will discuss the government's legislation work in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday.

The bills that will be presented include legislation to grant a birth benefit for every baby born (Ministry of Labor), legislation to end strikes by a minority of workers (Ministry of Citizen Protection), the National Reform Plan for 2020, the acceleration of permits for hydroplanes (Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport) and a bill to set up a committee to oversee the gradual phasing out of lignite in western Macedonia.

The meeting will start at 11 a.m.