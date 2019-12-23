Home of soccer referee attacked

A police unit in Attica that deals with sports violence is investigating an attack against the house of a football referee early Monday morning.

Authorities said the incident took place at 1 a.m. when unknown assailants smashed the glass at the entrance of the apartment building where the referee lives in the district of Zografou and threw in a stun grenade.

The referee had officiated in a game between Volos football club and Olympiakos Piraeus on Sunday afternoon.

The suspects fled without being noticed.