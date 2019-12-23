Veteran politician back in hospital with chest pains

Veteran leftist politician Manolis Glezos was rushed to Athens' NIMTS hospital on Monday afternoon after suffering from intense shortness of breath and chest pains, Greek media reported.

This is the second time the 97-year-old second world war resistance fighter has been hospitalized in the past two months.

In November he spent nine days in NIMTS after suffering from neurological problems, most of which he was treated at the cardiology’s intensive care unit.