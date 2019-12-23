The criminal trial of eleven Greek nationals over the deadly fire that broke out inside the passenger ferry Norman Atlantic five years ago will start on 9 April 2020, with the accused facing charges of manslaughter and negligent arson, according to the Greek indictment seen by Kathimerini.

The defendants include executives of charterer ANEK, the lieutenant commander, a senior caretaker, an apprentice electrician of the ship, and several junior sailors who participated in the loading of the cargo, the indictment says.

The accused will also face charges of dangerous interference in shipping transport, at negligence level.

According to the indictment, the fire broke out due to the overheating of a refrigerator truck carrying live fish that was not connected to a plug.

The blaze started on Deck 4, while Norman Atlantic was sailing 12 nautical miles off the Albanian coast, with winds ranging from 8 to 9 on the Beaufort scale.

Even after it started, the fire could have been stopped in time if the crew had not committed a series of errors and omissions, the indictment says.

Kathimerini contacted ANEK for a comment but the company said it will not issue a statement at this point of the judicial proceedings.

In the early hours of December 28, 2014, the passengers of the Norman Atlantic woke up to the smell of smoke and burning plastic.

The ship was en route from Patra to Ancona in Italy, having stopped briefly at Igoumenitsa on Greece’s western coast. There were 56 Italian and Greek crew members on board and more than 400 passengers.

It was in the Adriatic Sea, crossing the Strait of Otranto, when a fire broke out on one of the vehicle decks. The rescue effort took 36 hours, and the toll by the end was 11 dead and more than 10 missing.

Some of the victims burned to death after getting trapped in their cars, others perished at sea as they tried to save themselves. In at least two cases, DNA analysis was needed to identify the bodies, months after the incident.

The destruction on the Norman Atlantic was so extensive that it took years before experts could fully investigate it and remove all the vehicles from the ship.

The last traces of the fire were put out on January 12, 2015. On February 3, a charred body was discovered in the wreckage of Deck 4. On October 6, Italian experts were able to retrieve conversations between crew members during the fire from the voyage data recorder.

In Italy, the criminal trial over the disaster started on May 6 earlier this year in the Italian city of Bitondo.