Anarchists occupy Greek consulate in Berlin in solidarity with Athens squatters

Self-styled anarchists on Monday occupied the Greek Consulate in Berlin to express solidarity with squatters in Athens where police have in recent weeks been cracking down on occupied buildings.

A group of around 15 people occupied the office, hanging a black banner out of the windows reading "Solidarity with the squats" alongside the anarchist symbol.

The move comes amid an intensification of the conservative government's law and order crackdown which has led to the eviction of anarchists and refugees from several squats across the capital.