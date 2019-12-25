The unlicensed construction of a chapel in a forested area of Mt Hymettus in southeastern Athens has triggered legal action from irate local authorities.

The chapel is being built around an older one and work began last summer despite a law suspending construction on the mountain.

The illegal activity came to the attention of forestry authorities which have demanded that all work ceases, but the priest commissioning the project has so far ignored all legal requests.

“The priest had received a permit for work on a small scale, so that he could supposedly repair the chapel’s roof but instead began building a new church around it,” said Ilioupoli Mayor Giorgos Hatzidakis.