Children play at the Christmas Village theme park in downtown Thessaloniki on Monday evening. Apart from Santa’s workshop and performances by local theater troupes and music ensembles, the attraction on the northern port city’s charming waterfront includes a carousel and other fun seasonal activities for families living in or visiting for the holidays. Art installations also adorn Nikis, Tsimiski and Egnatia avenues. [Grigoris Siamidis/ANA-MPA]