The replacement of certain individuals that had been slated for top jobs at the country’s public hospitals with other more suitable candidates was a very correct move by the Health Ministry.

The publication of a revised list of hospital directors on Monday, with 13 new names, shows that the government has heeded the anger of Greek citizens who, after a protracted financial crisis, justifiably feel outraged when they see the traditional bad habits of Greece’s political parties being revived.

In politics, it is important that one recognizes one’s mistakes. But what is even more important is that one takes remedial action to correct them.