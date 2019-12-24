Turkey protests arson attack on consulate car in northern Greece

Turkey “strongly” protests an arson attack on the car of a member of staff at its consulate in the northern Greek port city of Thessaloniki in the early hours of Monday.

Foreign Minister Hami Aksoy said in a statement on the ministry’s website that Ankara’s reaction to this “grave incident was demonstrated both before the Greek Ambassador in Ankara by our Ministry, as well as the Greek authorities in Athens through our Embassy.”

He added that the “necessary verbal and written demarches have been delivered.”

“Unfortunately, similar incidents against Turkey’s diplomatic staff in Greece and their properties have been on the rise during the recent years,” Aksoy said.

“We expect the Greek authorities to prevent such offences, to take all necessary measures to protect our Missions and staff, and to ensure that the perpetrators of these acts are brought to justice and face the penalty they deserve,” he added.

The Turkish diplomat’s car was torched in the early hours of Monday while it was parked on Ioanni Varvaki Street in the Ano Poli district. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.