Antiquities police seize rare 6th century BC statue fragment in Corinth

Investigators with the Hellenic Police’s (ELAS) department for the protection of cultural heritage and antiquities seized what is believed to be a rare 6th century BC statue fragment during a raid in Corinth, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

The fragment is a 40 cm head and part of the neck of a larger-than-life kouros, a statue of a young man, dating from the archaic period and considered of tremendous archaeological value because of its age, provenance, details and construction.

The item was found hidden among rocks on a rural road in Nemea in Corinth, during an investigation into a Greek man who was allegedly planning to sell the artifact for 500,000 euros.

The suspect has been arrested, while the head has been sent for expert analysis.