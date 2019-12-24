Greece submits energy and climate plan to European Commission

Greece has submitted a revised version of its National Plan for Energy and the Climate to the European Commission on Monday, after it received the approval of the government council for economic policy last week.

The plan, according to a statement from the Ministry of the Environment and Energy, has been revised to incorporate recommendations and objections stemming from public consultation on the plan’s draft at the the Opengov website (168 in all) and proposals or comments submitted to the ministry.

It includes sections on urban climate control, ways to change consumer behavior through new apps, a detailed withdrawal timeline of lignite-powered units and energy produced from secondary fuels as part of managing waste.

Deputy Energy Minister Gerassimos Thomas thanked all participants in the public consultation, which he said was “particularly constructive” and which highlighted the important role society is called upon to play in helping to meet the energy and climate targets. [ANA-MPA]