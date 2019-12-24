Two arrested in Piraeus over Neolithic statue, classical amphora

Police handout photo.

Police in the port city of Piraeus have arrested a 61-year-old doctor and his 42-year-old wife on charges on antiquities smuggling after finding a Neolithic statue and a classical-era amphora during raids of their home and business in the suburb of Korydallos on December 20, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said on Tuesday.

The two objects, which were seized along with an unlicensed flair gun, were sent to experts at the Piraeus ephorates for Antiquities and Underwater Antiquities, where they ascertained that the statue depicts a fertility goddess and is dated to around 4000 BC, while the amphora originates either from the island of Samos or Thasos and dates from between 500 and 400 BC.

The statue will be handed over to the National Archaeological Museum, while the amphora will be placed in the keeping of the Ephorate of Underwater Antiquities.