Blizzard shuts down ski resort in Pella, northern Greece

Heavy snowfall and gale-force winds shut down the popular ski resort of Vora-Kaimaktsalan in Pella, northern Greece, on Tuesday.

Resort manager Panos Panagiotopoulos told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency that a fierce blizzard kicked up in the area in the early hours of Tuesday, making conditions hazardous at the popular winter destination.

He added that experts will be keeping an eye on conditions overnight to assess whether the ski resort can be reopened on Wednesday for the Christmas holiday rush.