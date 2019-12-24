City of Athens to host Christmas lunch for 1,200 people

The Athens municipal authority will be hosting a Christmas luncheon for some 1,200 of the Greek capital’s homeless and poor on Wednesday.

The lunch, which will be held at the Rouf indoor municipal sports arena, will be opened at 1 p.m. by Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis, while there will also be music and gifts.

“With Christmas decorations and music, we will create a sense of family warmth and a festive climate for those people who cannot afford to celebrate Christmas in the manner that they deserve,” the head of the municipality’s reception and solidarity center, Grigoris Leon, said on Tuesday.