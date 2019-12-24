Christmas Eve afternoon was a busy one for the Greek Air Force, having to counter three Turkish intrusions into Greek airspace.

The three violations occurred between 3:34 and 4:23 p.m. over the islet of Rho, in Greece's far-eastern corner, close to the Turkish coast. They took place while Deputy Defense Minister Alkiviadis Stefanis was visiting the area, although the Turkish planes refrained from harassing the Chinook helicopter he flew in.

There had been an unofficial moratorium in such intrusions during the Christmas holidays, but Turkey chose to disregard it, once again directly challenging Greek sovereignty in the area.