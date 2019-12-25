Freezing temperatures on the mountains; rain expected as of Friday

Τemperatures dropped below zero on Wednesday (Christmas Day) in several mountainous areas of Greece, Greece’s National Meteorological Service (EMY) said, warning that a new cold front will bring rain and snow as of Friday.

On Wednesday, the lowest temperatures were recorded in the village of Anilio in Metsovo (-3.8C), in the village Vlasti of Kozani (-2.8C), in Pertouli, Trikala (-2.8C), in Variko, Florina (-2.8C), in Metsovo (-2.7C) and in Nevrokopi (-2.6C).



The temperatures at the ski resorts slid even lower, reaching -8.4 at Mt. Voras (Kaimaktsalan), Parnassos (-4.9C) and at the shelter of Lailias (-3.6C).



In the rest of the country, the weather will change on Friday, starting from the east, with scattered rain and storms later in the afternoon. Snowfall is forecast in mountainous areas of the northern parts.



The rest of the country will experience cloudy conditions and scattered rain, with northerly winds reaching 4 to 6 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures will gradually drop, starting from the north.

Similarly mixed weather is forecast on Saturday and Sunday, with rains expected in southern parts, while winds will pick up as of Sunday evening.