Varvitsiotis: Erdogan is playing with fire

Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis warned on Thursday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is" playing with fire" and will be further isolated.

The Greek official sent a message to Turkey through Skai radio that Greece remains vigilant in the face of Turkish restlessness.

Asked about the plan for sending Turkish troops to Libya, at the request of the administration at Tripoli, Varvitsiotis stated that Erdogan is acting in a risky way and that such a move would only have Turkey isolated to a greater extent.

"Reaction to this neo-Ottoman expansionism is strong and comes from everywhere. Erdogan is playing with fire and generates reaction not only from Greece but also from all players in the international system," said Varvitsiotis.

The minister also stressed the significance of the trip of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the US and the visit to the White House on January 7, stressing that Greece is bringing to the international attention the issue of Turkish provocations, targeting the maintenance of security and stability in the region.