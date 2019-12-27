Turkish fighter jets fly over Aegean islands, again

Turkish fighter jets carried out a fresh round of overflights over the Aegean on Friday morning.

In particular, at 10:56 a.m a pair of F-16s flew over the islands of Panagia and Oinousses at 17,000 and 19,000 feet respectively. In addition, at 11:25 the same aircraft flew over Oinousses at 33,000 feet.

Turkish fighter jets also conducted a barrage of overflights on Christmas Eve over islands in the Eastern Aegean as Deputy Defense Minister Alkviadis Stefanis toured the area.

