Turkish fighter jets fly over Aegean islands, again

Turkey, Defense

Turkish fighter jets carried out  a fresh round of overflights over the Aegean on Friday morning.

In particular, at 10:56 a.m a pair of  F-16s flew over the islands of Panagia and Oinousses at 17,000 and 19,000 feet respectively. In addition, at 11:25 the same aircraft flew over Oinousses at 33,000 feet.

Turkish fighter jets also conducted a barrage of overflights on Christmas Eve over islands in the Eastern Aegean as Deputy Defense Minister Alkviadis Stefanis toured the area.
 

