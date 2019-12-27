‘The Birds’ | Athens | December 29 & 30

Photo: Kiki Papadopoulou

Aristophanes’ “The Birds” directed by Nikos Karathanos, at the main stage of the Onassis Stegi cultural center, was voted among the top 10 theater productions in 2018 by New York Magazine. Featuring a cast of actors and dancers from Greece and Brazil, the revamped production is set on a floating island, somewhere between a Greek beach and the Amazon, full of pine trees and tropical vegetation, beyond place and time, national borders, states and forms of government. The performance is accompanied by a film by Babis Makridis titled “The Birds or How to be One” which films the play’s participants off-stage and teaches us “how to become a bird in nine steps.” It is in Greek with English surtitles. The performance starts at 12 p.m. on December 29 and at 5 p.m. on December 30. Ticket price range from 5 to 40 euros.

Onassis Stegi, 107 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800, www.onassis.org