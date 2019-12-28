Peter Pan | Athens | January 3-5

The Black Light Theater of Prague used its unique expertise to set up a representation of the popular tale of “Peter Pan,” which will be presented as part of the Christmas Theater program of events at the Galatsi Olympic Hall. The Black Light Theater is an ensemble and a genre, created in 1961 by acclaimed Czech director, producer and playwright Jiri Srnec. His son Jiri Aster Srnec directs this production. It is a non-verbal type of theater that consists in actors playing on a black background: their bodies and the objects they handle thus stand out to give a particular optical effect. For more information on the show hours and tickets, visit www.christmastheater.gr, www.viva.gr. Ticket prices range between 10-54 euros for adults and 5-27 euros for children.



Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, tel 211.770.1700