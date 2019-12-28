Viennese Waltzes | Athens | January 1-2

The Christmas Theater cultural program at the Galatsi Olympic Hall will host the Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra of Vienna for two nights, celebrating the new year with Viennese waltzes, accompanied by soloists and dancers from the Vienna State Opera. The Palace orchestra is well known for its crystal-clear interpretations and its majestic appearance on stage. The shows held at the Schoenbrunn Palace’s Orangery are estimated to have been seen by more than 1.5 million people since 1994. The Athens performances start at 8.30 p.m. on both nights. Ticket prices range between 18-60 euros from www.viva.gr.

Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, tel 211.770.1700