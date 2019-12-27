Festive Gala | Athens | December 30

The Athens Concert Hall will be staging a festive opera gala with three Greek stars of the genre – soprano Vassiliki Karayanni, mezzo-soprano Irene Karayanni and tenor Dimitris Paksoglou – accompanied by the Athens State Orchestra conducted by Anastasios Symeonidis. The program presents a host of stirring arias, duets and orchestral excerpts from popular operas by Giuseppe Verdi, Francesco Cilea, Giacomo Puccini and others. Tickets, which cost from 16 to 60 euros, can be purchased at www.megaron.gr. Starts at 8.30 p.m.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333