Index climbs to highs unseen since February 2015

A predictably quiet day on the Greek bourse on Friday ended at the highest point of the last 58 months as buyers proved quite active in the last hour-and-a-half of trading.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 920.54 points, adding 0.88 percent to Monday’s 912.52 points, the highest since February 2015. On a weekly basis it advanced 3.19 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.80 percent to 2,306 points, though small-caps earned just 0.01 percent.

The banks index climbed 1.68 percent as Eurobank collected 3.37 percent, Piraeus grabbed 2.38 percent and National increased 1.79 percent. Alpha stayed put.

Piraeus Port Authority jumped 3.99 percent, GEK Terna advanced 3.05 percent, Lamda Development augmented 2.34 percent and Public Power Corporation earned 2.32 percent. Jumbo lost 1.71 percent.

In total 59 stocks reported gains, 38 registered losses and 33 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last 32 sessions, amounting to 37.1 million euros, down from Monday’s 67.7 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange improved 0.56 percent to 65.91 points.