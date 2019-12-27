Chambers greet East Med act signing

The American chambers of commerce in Greece, Cyprus and Israel hailed on Friday the singing by US President Donald Trump of the East Med Act to promote security and energy partnerships in the region.

Through the act, the US commits to continue robust official strategic engagement with Israel, Greece and Cyprus, and to actively participate in the trilateral dialogue on energy, maritime security, cybersecurity and protection of critical infrastructure conducted among the three countries. The US further commits to continue to support diplomatic efforts with partners and allies to deepen energy security cooperation among Greece, Cyprus and Israel, and to encourage the private sector to make investments in energy infrastructure in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

AmCham Greece President Nikolaos Bakatselos saluted the signing of the legislation saying that “the East Med Act further fosters the already developed regional partnership of Greece, Israel and Cyprus and their relations with the US and will have great economic benefits for the three countries. Strengthening energy diversification and integration in the East Med, will increase energy security for Europe and promote peace and economic cooperation in the wider region.”