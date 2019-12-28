Illegal parking on wheelchair ramps remains among the most common traffic violations, according to the Traffic Police. Out of 11,253 violations recorded on December 2-8, 639 saw drivers fined for parking on ramps for the disabled.

Moreover, since the launch of its “Violation of the Week” program in September, the Traffic Police registered by the end of November a total of 9,531 infringements by drivers on ramps and other designated areas for the disabled.

Most of these violations were recorded in Athens and Thessaloniki.

Another 100 drivers were fined for having children in their vehicle without the requisite car seat.

Meanwhile as part of an effort to combat illegal racing on the streets of the capital, officers conducted 645 targeted checks on cars and motorcycles on December 12-13 along major thoroughfares, including Syngrou, Vouliagmenis and the highway connecting Athens to Sounio in southeast Attica.

Some 357 drivers were fined for a wide range of violations, from speeding to failure to use a helmet.