Notwithstanding a short break for the holidays, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his aides are busy planning for his visit to Washington next month where he is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump on January 7 and to explore business prospects, Kathimerini understands.

Mitsotakis and his top ministers have spent much of the conservative government’s first six months in power meeting potential investors and seeking to lay the groundwork for more projects that will give the economy the kickstart it so badly needs and create much-needed jobs.

During his recent visits to London, New York and Shanghai, the Greek premier was keen to stress his administration’s commitment to making the country a more attractive investment destination.

A new piece of draft legislation, aimed at lifting a series of barriers to investment, is expected to go to Parliament in the coming weeks.

Among other things, the legislation aims to speed up the process of obtaining building licenses and to help would-be investors work around town planning, zoning, environmental and labor law restrictions.

The government is optimistic that the reduction in Greece’s corporate tax rate – from 28 percent to 24 percent – as of January 1 will also help spur investments.