The western Athens suburb of Peristeri is hoping to break a record this year, presenting a 5-ton “vassilopita” at its annual New Year’s event on Tuesday afternoon on the main square outside City Hall.

The traditional cake will stretch across an area of more than 300 square meters and will contain over 200 tokens corresponding to small gifts in its 35,000 pieces.

Some 30 bakeries have joined forces to prepare the gigantic cake.