Cold snap to persist into New Year

A man defies the chill and sits on a bench overlooking Faliro Bay on Athens’ southern coast on Saturday. A cold weather front dubbed Zenobia after the 3rd century queen of Palmyra in Syria pushed temperatures down across Greece over the weekend and brought powerful storms, gale-force winds and snow to many parts of the country. The cold snap is expected to persist through the week, with municipal authorities in Attica and Thessaloniki, among other cities, providing heated spaces for the homeless. [ANA-MPA]