Mikis Theodorakis, undoubtedly the greatest of living Greek composers, says he was “pained and embittered” by the death of fellow composer Thanos Mikroutsikos.

His comment was posted in a Facebook page called “Page for Mikis Theodorakis' Work,” in English and Greek, late Saturday.

“In the difficult struggle to create and propagate Greek song, Thanos Mikroutsikos οψψθπιεσ one of the most prominent positions. His loss is not only causing pain to his friends, collaborators and admirers, but is also a deep wound for Greek music and, more generally, cultural affairs. Because Thanos Mikroutsikos, besides the fact that he was a complete composer, talented, inspired and with a rich, original and important output, departed at an age of great blossoming, maturity and an incredible desire to contribute to modern Greek culture, something the Greek people so urgently need today,” Theodorakis, 94, said about his colleague who died Saturday, aged 72, after a long bout with cancer.

“I say farewell to him, pained and embittered by the great injustice of his end coming at such a moment,” Theodorakis added.