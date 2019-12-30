Weather to worsen further on Monday

The second leg of the “Zinovia” weather front is expected to hit Greece throughout Monday, with the official forecast speaking of heavy snowfalls particularly in central Greece, including the northern suburbs of Athens.

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service warned late on Sunday of a further deterioration of conditions in Attica, Viotia, Fthiotida, Evia, Magnisia and the Sporades islands, where snowstorms are forecast even in areas with relatively low altitude.

There is also a complete ban on ferry departures from all ports of Attica due to the gale-force northerly winds. Most other major ferry services across Greece have also been affected.

The weather forecast for Athens on Monday speaks of rain or sleet storms, with snowfall expected on the surrounding mountains as well as areas with an altitude of at least 400-600 meters. Temperatures will range from 4 to 9 degrees centigrade (39-48 Fahrenheit).

The General Secretariat for Civil Protection has urged extra caution to citizens, recommending self-protection measures from the risks the serious weather phenomena entail.