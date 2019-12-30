Greece taking deal with Libya to the UN 'not a problem for us', Ankara says

Ankara showed on Sunday its annoyance with the diplomatic activity Greece and Cyprus have engaged in across the region, regarding the EastMed gas pipeline, and said that referring the controversial Turkey-Libya agreement to the UN would not be a problem for the Turkish government.

Turkey’s presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told a Turkish TV channel that “Israel, Greece, the Greek Cypriots and Egypt have gathered and started talking about the EastMed. They have started making plans about the transmission to Europe of the gas quantities to be discovered in the eastern Mediterranean, bypassing Turkey. They speak of pipelines, they present maps... When such things happen we cannot stand there watching them,” said Kalin, according to a report on Skai TV.

“Greece argues that an area of some 15 kilometers has been trespassed on, and due to Crete they will refer the issue to the United Nations. Let them do so, that would not be a problem for us,” said the Turkish official.