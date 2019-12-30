Snow knocks out power lines in central Greece

At least five villages in the broader Thiva region in central Greece were left without power on Monday as a result of heavy snowfall that also caused problems in other parts of the region.

Public Power Corporation crews were busy trying to restore the supply to Xironomi, Domvrena, Ellopia, Hostia and coastal villages like Ambelohori, while the Thiva municipal authority warned residents, and motorists in particular, to restrict their movements outdoors unless necessary, warning that roads were icy and conditions are expected to worsen over the course of the day.

According to the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency, snow chains are necessary in several parts of the region of Viotia, and especially up Mount Parnassos.

The island of Evia was also struggling with heavy snowfall on Monday, with roads icing up between Halkida and Edipsos, but also in the region of Fokida, particularly in the west.

Evrytania was also experiencing problems, especially in and around the mountain village of Karpenisi.