US Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Cyprus in January

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning a visit to Cyprus in early January as he returns from a trip to Asia, Cypriot media have reported.

Pompeo’s visit comes in the wake of the passing earlier this month of the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act, which includes a lifting of the 1987 arms embargo on Cyprus, a subject that will be at the focus of talks between Pompeo and Cyprus’ political leadership, according to reports.

The visit has not been officially confirmed by the White House, but the Cyprus News Agency (CAN) cited sources as saying that Pompeo is expected to sign a bilateral agreement stemming from the East Med Act with Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides.

America’s top diplomat is also expected to hold talks with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, the CAN reported.