Four rescued from sailing boat adrift in Saronic Gulf

The four passengers on a sailboat that was floating adrift in the Saronic Gulf without engines or sails have been successfully rescued and are in good health, Greek authorities said on Monday.

Three of the people on board the yacht were rescued by a Hellenic Navy Super Puma helicopter and taken to the Marathon Kotroni airbase in Eastern Attica, while the fourth was picked up by a tanker bound for Elefsina.

The yacht’s engine failed and its sails were damaged in difficult conditions with gale-force winds of up to 9 Beaufort near the islet of Agios Georgios.

Authorities said a tugboat in the area was attempting to salvage the sailing boat. [ANA-MPA]