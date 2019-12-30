Adrian Cunningham | Athens | To January 2

New York-based popular touring act Professor Cunningham and His Old School is currently on stage at Athens' Half Note with an uplifting holiday program of Dixieland jazz and classic swing. The outfit comprises Adrian Cunningham on vocals, saxophone, clarinet and flute, Jon Challoner on trumpet, Dani Alonso on trombone, John Merrill on guitar, Gerard Nieto on piano, Jim Robertson on bass and Marti Elias Vinyals on drums. Doors open at 9.30 p.m. on Monday, at 1 after midnight for New Year's Eve and at 9.30 p.m. on January 1 and 2. Tickets cost 20, 25 and 30 euros and can be purchased online at www.viva.gr or booked by phone at the venue.

Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310