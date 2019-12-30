WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Ugly Sweater Party | Athens | December 31

The Blue Bird bar in downtown Athens invites you to dig deep into the back of your closet to find the most unsexy sweater you possess and wear it with pride as you celebrate the end of 2019 with a laugh. The bar will be holding a competition for the ugliest sweater during its New Year's Eve party, which gets off to an early start at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Holiday-themed sweaters are encouraged. Admission is free charge.

Blue Bird, 4 Ypittou, Monastiraki, tel 210.324.9616

