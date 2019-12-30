Greece bids farewell to Mikroutsikos

Thanos Mikroutsikos’ funeral took place at Athens’ First Cemetery Monday, in a civilian ceremony, as he had wanted. The composer’s body was to be cremated at the new crematorium in Ritsona, north of Athens. The noted musician and former culture minister died on Saturday at the age of 72 after a long bout with cancer.

He died of cardiac arrest at the capital’s Metropolitan Hospital on Saturday after a long bout with cancer. He was 72.

The funeral was attended by relatives, friends, artists and politicians, including Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras and the general secretary of the Communist Party (KKE), Dimitris Koutsoumbas. His body was to be cremated at the new crematorium in Ritsona, eastern Attica.



The funeral costs were covered by the state after a decision by the Finance and Interior ministries.