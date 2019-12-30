ATHEX: Bourse benchmark comes off five-year high

With only one short session left till the end of the year – as stock trading will cease two hours early on Tuesday – the benchmark at Athinon Avenue remained on Monday close to the near-five-year highs registered on Friday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 917.79 points, shedding 0.30 percent from Monday’s 920.54 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.240 percent to 2,300.57 points.

The banks index parted with 0.84 percent, as Eurobank gave up 1.25 percent, National dropped 0.73 percent, Alpha slid 0.63 percent and Piraeus conceded 0.60 percent.

Sarantis and GEK Terna outperformed, growing 2.38 percent and 1.88 percent respectively, while Fourlis fell 2.56 percent and Lamda Development declined 1.93 percent.

In total 37 stocks posted gains, 52 took losses and 34 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 48.1 million euros, up from last Friday’s 37.1 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.35 percent to 65.68 points.