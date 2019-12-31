Netanyahu in Athens on Thursday to sign East Med agreement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will pay a formal visit to Athens from January 2-4 and sign the Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) between Greece, Israel and Cyprus for the East Med pipeline with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

According to the Israeli embassy in Athens, Netanyahu will also hold bilateral talks during his stay with Mitsotakis, Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Anastasiades.

In addition, he will also attend a trilateral meeting with Mitsotakis and Anastasiades, before the signing of the agreement for the pipeline which will transfer gas from Israel via Cyprus, Greece to Europe.