Asylum seekers block Lesvos road, demand heating and electricity

Some 200 Afghani asylum seekers blocked the main road leading from the entrance of the Moria camp to the community of Larsos on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos shortly after noon on Tuesday.

Protestors said they mobilized to demand better living conditions at the camp, namely electricity and heating.

According to reports, the power supply is not enough to cover the needs of all 18,604 asylum seekers of Moria. It is enough for the 6,000 who stay inside the camp, which only has a capacity for 2,800 people, and for some camped outside.