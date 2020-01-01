First ferry in 2020 welcomed in Piraeus

A Greek ferry with 80 passengers on board was the first ship to dock at Piraeus port on 2020, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported Wednesday.

Olympus, operated by Sea Speed Ferries, arrived at the port at 2.52 a.m. on Wednesday morning, after completing the journey from Rethymno to Piraeus, with stops in Santorini and Milos.

The ship was welcomed by the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Piraeus Port Authority (OLP), Captain Weng Lin, and other company executives.

OLP is managed by China’s Cosco Shipping.